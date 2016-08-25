BRIEF-Mylan NV says enhancing access to EPIPEN auto-injector

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mylan NV :
* Mylan taking immediate action to further enhance access to epipen (epinephrine injection, usp) auto-injector
* Is reducing patient cost of epipen() auto-injector through use of a savings card which will cover up to $300 for their epipen 2-pak
* Doubling eligibility for its patient assistance program, which will eliminate out-of-pocket costs for uninsured and under-insured patients and families as well
* Mylan also is doubling eligibility for its patient assistance program
* Company to cover up to $300 of out-of-pocket cost at pharmacy
* Says will continue to offer epipen4schools program
* Mylan also is opening a pathway so that patients can order epipen auto-injector directly from company, thereby reducing cost
* Reducing patient cost by 50% off mylan list price with regard to epipen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: