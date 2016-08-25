FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Mylan NV says enhancing access to EPIPEN auto-injector
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mylan NV says enhancing access to EPIPEN auto-injector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mylan NV :

* Mylan taking immediate action to further enhance access to epipen (epinephrine injection, usp) auto-injector

* Is reducing patient cost of epipen() auto-injector through use of a savings card which will cover up to $300 for their epipen 2-pak

* Doubling eligibility for its patient assistance program, which will eliminate out-of-pocket costs for uninsured and under-insured patients and families as well

* Company to cover up to $300 of out-of-pocket cost at pharmacy

* Says will continue to offer epipen4schools program

* Mylan also is opening a pathway so that patients can order epipen auto-injector directly from company, thereby reducing cost

* Reducing patient cost by 50% off mylan list price with regard to epipen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

