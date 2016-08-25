FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics posts results from extended psoriasis clinical trial - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc:

* Says announces results from 12-week extension of phase 2A psoriasis clinical trial - SEC Filing

* Despite extension of treatment, original 4 patients have experienced minimal additional improvement beyond that first reported in May

* Says additional studies to develop gr-md-02 as a psoriasis treatment will not occur at this time

* May later conduct additional studies in psoriasis either directly or through a partner who may wish to take this forward Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bCij8X) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

