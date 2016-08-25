FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dundee Acquisition & CHC Student Housing Announce Proposed Business Combination
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dundee Acquisition & CHC Student Housing Announce Proposed Business Combination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dundee Acquisition Ltd

* Dundee Acquisition Ltd. And CHC Student Housing Corp. Announce proposed business combination and series of student housing property acquisitions to create Canadian Student Living Group Inc.

* Aggregate transaction value of up to $420 million for entire portfolio of assets

* Shareholders of DAQ will exchange shares of DAQ for shares of CHC at a ratio of 1.75304 CHC shares for every one share of DAQ

* DAQ will thereupon become a wholly-owned subsidiary of CHC and will then be amalgamated with CHC

* Outstanding shares of CSL will be consolidated on basis of 0.57044 post-consolidation shares for each one pre-consolidation shares

* CSL expects to have 100% ownership of 11 properties and a 50% interest in 9 co-owned properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
