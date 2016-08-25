BRIEF-LiqTech & Kailong High Technology Entered Into Binding Letter Of Intent To Produce And Sell Silicon Carbide Filters In China

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Liqtech International Inc

* Liqtech International Inc says have entered into a letter of intent to establish a diesel particulate filter company in China

* Liqtech International Inc says agreement includes a technology transfer fee of $1.5 million, which is payable upon achievement of certain milestones

* Liqtech International Inc says agreement also includes a royalty of $2.25 per liter of diesel particulate filters

* Year period

* Co and Kailong High Technology entered into binding letter of intent to produce and sell silicon carbide filters in China

* Liqtech International Inc says Kailong will invest a minimum of $2.5 million in Liqtech, conditional to Chinese Government approval

* Liqtech International Inc Says Will Own 30% Of Company And Invest $4 Mln In Joint Venture Company Over A 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: