a year ago
BRIEF-Dollar Tree CFO- "Consumer still seeing a lot of pressure on costs increase with rent and food and health care and taxes"
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dollar Tree CFO- "Consumer still seeing a lot of pressure on costs increase with rent and food and health care and taxes"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc

* On conf call- merchandise margin increased in q2

* On conf call- opened a total of 99 new Dollar Tree stores in Q2

* New and newly re-bannered stores increased cannibalization of comparable sales in Q2, expect this to be a headwind through remainder of year

* Currently reviewing opportunities to refinance our current debt structure given market conditions in the capital markets

* Ceo- "our SNAP or food stamp penetration is fairly small to begin with, especially in the Dollar Tree segment so it's less than 5%"

* Certainly our customers at Family Dollar are still under pressure from snap cuts

* "I can't tell you (competition) is an issue anymore for us than it usually is"

* Cfo- " consumer still seeing a lot of pressure on costs increase with rent and food and health care and taxes" Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
