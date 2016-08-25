FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Uber loses at least $1.2 billion in first half of 2016 - Bloomberg
August 25, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Uber loses at least $1.2 billion in first half of 2016 - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) -

* Uber loses at least $1.2 billion in first half of 2016- Bloomberg

* Uber's Head of Finance, Gautam Gupta told investors that Uber's losses mounted in the second quarter-Bloomberg

* Subsidies for Uber's drivers are responsible for majority of company's losses globally , Gautam Gupta told investors - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Uber is changing how it calculates UberPool's contribution to revenue in the second quarter - Bloomberg

* Uber won't see any losses from China on its balance sheet after August, company said on Friday's investor call - Bloomberg Source - (bloom.bg/2bIsV9J)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
