FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-NQ Mobile enters into a definitive agreement for FL Mobile Divestment
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NQ Mobile enters into a definitive agreement for FL Mobile Divestment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - NQ Mobile Inc

* NQ mobile inc. Enters into a definitive agreement for FL Mobile Divestment

* Pursuant to agreement, Shenzhen Prince will acquire 45.34% equity interest in FL Mobile beneficially owned by Co for a cash consideration of RMB2,267 million

* NQ Mobile Inc says Shenzhen Prince plans to fund transaction by equity financing

* Says Shenzhen Prince will equity interest in FL Mobile beneficially owned by company for a cash consideration of RMB2,267 million

* Shenzhen Prince will purchase remaining equity interest in FL Mobile held by other parties by issuing its common stock to them.

* Will receive 95% of cash consideration within 10 business days of closing of such equity financing and remaining 5% of consideration

* Shenzhen Prince will acquire entire stake of FL Mobile for a consideration consisting of cash to Co and newly issued common stock to other parties

* NQ Mobile Inc says will receive remaining 5% of consideration within 10 business days after 12 months from date of closing of FL Mobile Divestment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.