a year ago
BRIEF-Mylan CEO says it was never intended for patients to pay this price for Epipen-CNBC
August 25, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mylan CEO says it was never intended for patients to pay this price for Epipen-CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mylan CEO on CNBC-

* Mylan CEO on her salary increasing as Epipen prices rose: "I understand...that facts are inconvenient to headlines"

* It was never intended for patients to pay this price for Epipen

* We are letting patients take control of price by using savings card

* I am legislating access to Epipen ; says the system is broken

* If Epipen price reduced, we couldn't ensure everyone could have an epipen

* System incentivizes high price for drugs

* Says I have reached out to the senators

* On future price rises says we will continue to run a businees

* Says is ready to work with Congress

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
