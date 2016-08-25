BRIEF-Mylan CEO says it was never intended for patients to pay this price for Epipen-CNBC

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mylan CEO on CNBC-
* Mylan CEO on her salary increasing as Epipen prices rose: "I understand...that facts are inconvenient to headlines"
* It was never intended for patients to pay this price for Epipen
* We are letting patients take control of price by using savings card
* I am legislating access to Epipen ; says the system is broken
* If Epipen price reduced, we couldn't ensure everyone could have an epipen
* System incentivizes high price for drugs
* Says I have reached out to the senators
* On future price rises says we will continue to run a businees
* Says is ready to work with Congress