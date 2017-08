BRIEF-MDM Bank H1 net result turns to profit of RUB 2.85 billion

Aug 25 (Reuters) - MDM Bank PJSC :

* H1 net interest income 2.73 billion roubles ($42.14 million)versus 2.35 billion roubles year ago

* H1 loan impairment losses 763 million roubles versus loss of 6.28 billion roubles year ago

* H1 profit for period 2.85 billion roubles versus loss of 4.6 billion roubles year ago

* Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 11.9 pct as of June 30 versus 8.7 pct as at Dec. 31, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2bqCAPX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7780 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)