Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* Whirlpool recalls microwaves due to fire hazard

* Whirlpool has received five reports of incidents

* Recall involves 15,200 Whirlpool microwaves

* Internal arcing during use can ignite an internal plastic component, posing a fire hazard

* 5 reports of incidents got by Whirlpool include 1 home fire, 2 fires involving surrounding cabinets, 1 report of smoke, 1 report of burning odor