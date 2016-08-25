FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Adocia says BC PDGF did not meet primary endpoint in Indian Phase 3 trial
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
August 25, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Adocia says BC PDGF did not meet primary endpoint in Indian Phase 3 trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Adocia Sa

* Adocia announces topline results of Indian Phase 3 trial of Biochaperone PDGF for diabetic foot ulcer

* BC PDGF did not meet primary endpoint in this Phase 3 trial conducted in India

* BC PDGF was confirmed to be safe and well tolerated

* In this trial, BC PDGF did not meet primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement over placebo in complete wound closure after twenty weeks of treatment

* There were no safety concerns attributed to BC PDGF

* On diabetic foot ulcer: "we have decided to halt all development work in this indication" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

