Aug 25 (Reuters) - Ital Tbs Telematic And Biomedical Services Spa (TBS Group) :

* H1 turnover 113.2 million euros versus 108.6 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 0.5 million euros versus profit 0.4 million euros year ago

* H1 group share net loss of 0.7 million euros versus profit of 0.05 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:

