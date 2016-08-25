FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Smartphoto Group H1 net loss group share shrinks to 0.4 mln euros
August 25, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Smartphoto Group H1 net loss group share shrinks to 0.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Smartphoto Group NV :

* Reports H1 revenue of 16.0 million euros ($18.0 million) versus 12.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA is 911,000 euros versus 385,000 euros a year ago

* H1 net loss group share is 0.4 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros a year ago

* Due to integration of Webprint 2016 will be a transition year with synergies only to become fully visible in 2017

* Expects improved recurrent profitability for 2016 as compared to 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2blfVr6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

