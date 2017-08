Aug 25 (Reuters) - Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Ltd :

* HY ended June 2016 group profit before tax and exceptional items of 5.26 billion shillings versus 4.67 billion shillings year ago

* HY group net interest income of 9.57 billion shillings versus 6.87 billion shillings year ago

* HY group profit before tax of 5.26 billion shillings versus 4.67 billion shillings year ago Source: j.mp/2bQ0HHT Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)