Aug 25 (Reuters) - Heliad Equity Partners Gmbh & Co Kgaa :

* H1 operating result (EBITDA) loss of 3.3 million euros ($3.72 million) (previous year: loss 4.3 million euros)

* H1 result for period under review of -24.5 million euros(previous year: 13.7 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)