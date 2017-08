Aug 25 (Reuters) - Larq SA :

* Its unit Nextbike Polska Sp. z o.o. signs deal with Warsaw city for delivery and maintenance of Warsaw public bike system

* Its unit Nextbike Polska's value of deal for delivery of Warsaw public bike system won't exceed 44.8 million zlotys ($11.7 million) gross Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8371 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)