FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression to adjust capacity, cut 100 jobs worldwide
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
August 25, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression to adjust capacity, cut 100 jobs worldwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :

* Market situation forces Burckhardt Compression to adjust capacity

* 100 jobs are likely to be shed worldwide, 50 of them in Winterthur and 50 at other locations

* In addition, short-time working will be introduced for around 100 staff at the Winterthur site as from October

* Anticipates order intake of less than 500 million Swiss francs ($516.69 million) for the group's business (excluding Shenyang Yuanda Compressor) for 2016

* In all other respects, the outlook announced in June of this year remains unchanged Source text - bit.ly/2biWIYn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9677 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.