Aug 25 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble :

* Procter & Gamble - Federal Court entered permanent injunction barring private label manufacturer from infringing company's substantial Crest Whitestrips IP rights

* Procter & Gamble - Court enjoined Onuge Personal Care Co Ltd from manufacturing, offering, selling, distributing products that infringe P&G's patents