Aug 25 (Reuters) - J C Penney Co

* CEO Marvin Ellison reports open market purchase of 50,000 shares of co's common stock on August 25 - sec filing

* CEO Marvin Ellison purchased shares in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $9.90 to $9.94