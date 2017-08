Aug 25 (Reuters) - Allianz's Mohamed El-Erian on CNBC:

* I don't think we are going to get a major policy statement at Jackson Hole

* Fed has been the only game in town for too long

* In terms of delivering economic outcomes, fed and other central banks are becoming less influential

* Says in the case of Bank of Japan they are becoming ineffective if not counter productive