Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brocade Communications Systems Inc

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Brocade reported q3 revenue of $591 million, up 7% year-over-year

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $573.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share