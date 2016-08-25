BRIEF-Littelfuse to acquire select product portfolio from ON Semiconductor

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Littelfuse Inc

* Littelfuse to acquire select product portfolio from ON Semiconductor

* Littelfuse also plans to invest approximately $30 million in its semiconductor fabrication locations

* Deal for a combined purchase price of $104 million

* Expect acquisition to have EBITDA margins of more than 30 percent

* Expect earnings per diluted share impact of this acquisition to be neutral in 2016, and accretive in 2017 and beyond

* Transfers will occur over next few years

* Transfers will occur over next few years

* Portfolio has annualized sales of approximately $55 million