Aug 25 (Reuters) - Science Applications International Corp

* On August 23, entered into first amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Under amendment, borrowings of about $131.5 million under term loan B facility transferred to term loan A facility

* Maturity date for term loan a facility and termination date for revolving credit facility extended to Aug 23, 2021