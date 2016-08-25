FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Freddie Mac says total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 3.2 pct in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac

* Total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 3.2 percent in July

* Single-Family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $16.3 billion in July

* Total number of single-family loan modifications were 3,629 in July 2016 and 25,225 for the seven months ended July 31, 2016

* Relief refinance mortgages comprised approximately 6 percent of total single-family refinance volume during July

* Single-Family serious delinquency rate remained flat at 1.08 percent in July; multifamily delinquency rate remained flat at 0.02 percent in July Source: (bit.ly/2bjCi1v)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
