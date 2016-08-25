BRIEF-Petroquest, TDC energy enters into 15th amendment to credit agreement

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Petroquest Energy Inc

* On August 25,Petroquest Energy and TDC energy entered into fifteenth amendment to credit agreement and master assignment

* Amendment decreased borrowing base in the credit agreement, from $22.5 million to $0

* Lenders agreed to approve,include co's issuance of up to $280.3 million of newly issued 10 percent second lien senior secured PIK notes due 2021

* Amendment decreased the aggregate commitment of the lenders from $22.5 million to $0 - SEC filing

* Pursuant to amendment, lenders agreed to exit credit facility and assign respective rights and obligations under credit agreement