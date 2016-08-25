FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Petroquest, TDC energy enters into 15th amendment to credit agreement
August 25, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Petroquest, TDC energy enters into 15th amendment to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Petroquest Energy Inc

* On August 25,Petroquest Energy and TDC energy entered into fifteenth amendment to credit agreement and master assignment

* Amendment decreased borrowing base in the credit agreement, from $22.5 million to $0

* Lenders agreed to approve,include co's issuance of up to $280.3 million of newly issued 10 percent second lien senior secured PIK notes due 2021

* Amendment decreased the aggregate commitment of the lenders from $22.5 million to $0 - SEC filing

* Pursuant to amendment, lenders agreed to exit credit facility and assign respective rights and obligations under credit agreement Source: (bit.ly/2bDsUki) Further company coverage:

