BRIEF-Jpmorgan Chase & Chase launches first end-to-end digital car-buying service for customers

Aug 25 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan Chase & Co

* J.P. Morgan Chase & Chase launches first end-to-end digital car-buying service for customers

* New service is now available to existing chase customers in select U.S. States

* Chase Auto Direct is currently available to existing Chase customers in 30 U.S. states, to roll out further in phases through early 2017

* Launch of Chase Auto Direct, which "lets chase customers shop for a car and secure financing" through computer or smartphone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: