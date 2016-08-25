BRIEF-Graphite One announces change in financial year-end

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Graphite One Resources Inc

* Announces change in financial year-end

* Board of directors of company has resolved that its financial year-end will be changed from September 30 to December 31

* Subsequent to transition year,Graphite One's first full financial year will cover period January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017

* Graphite One will report a one-time, fifteen month transition year covering months of October 2015 to December 2016