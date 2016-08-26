FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schaffner Holding H1 2015/16 net sales CHF 92.6 mln (Swiss GAAP FER)
August 26, 2016 / 4:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schaffner Holding H1 2015/16 net sales CHF 92.6 mln (Swiss GAAP FER)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Schaffner Holding AG :

* Decided to convert consolidated financial statements from IFRS to Swiss GAAP FER (FER), retroactive effect as of oct 1, 2015

* Under Swiss GAAP FER, H1 2015/2016 net sales 92.6 million Swiss francs ($95.83 million), EBIT 1.7 million francs, net profit 0.5 million francs

* For FY 2015/16, expects net sales of over 180 million francs; operating EBITA and net profit to be considerably below prior-year values Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9663 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

