BRIEF-Immunogen announces update to financial results year ended June 30, 2016 - SEC filing

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Immunogen Inc:

* Announces update to financial results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2016 - SEC filing

* Due to info that became available related to potential liability to a contract manufacturer, additional expense accrual was required

* Due to the additional expense accrual, financial results have been adjusted

* FY net loss increased to $144.8 million or $1.67 per share, will be reported as such in 10-K filing