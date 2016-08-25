FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Immunogen announces update to financial results year ended June 30, 2016
August 25, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Immunogen announces update to financial results year ended June 30, 2016 - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Immunogen Inc:

* Announces update to financial results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2016 - SEC filing

* Due to info that became available related to potential liability to a contract manufacturer, additional expense accrual was required

* Due to the additional expense accrual, financial results have been adjusted

* FY net loss increased to $144.8 million or $1.67 per share, will be reported as such in 10-K filing Source text (bit.ly/2bZD3eY) Further company coverage:

