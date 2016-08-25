BRIEF-Hospitality Properties announces early redemption of its $300 mln of outstanding 5.625% senior notes

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Hospitality Properties Trust

* Hospitality Properties Trust announces early redemption of its $300 million of outstanding 5.625 percent senior notes

* Early redemption of outstanding 5.625 percent senior notes due 2017 at redemption price of principal amount of $300.0 million

* Redemption of senior notes is expected to occur on or about September 26, 2016

* Co currently expects to fund this redemption by using cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: