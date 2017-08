Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sunedison Semiconductor

* On August 18, caused an amendment to its to be filed with accounting and corporate regulatory authority of Singapore

* Sunedison semiconductor ltd says amendment eliminated article 93 of constitution of company

* Article 93 provided exclusion from Singapore "corporate opportunity" rules for Sunedison Inc while Sunedison Inc was controlling shareholder of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: