BRIEF-Ocwen enteres into a consent order with Washington State Department Of Financial Institutions

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp

* On August 25, 2016 units entered into a consent order with washington state department of financial institutions - SEC filing

* Consent order relating to activities of units in Washington State under Washington Consumer Loan Act

* Ocwen and WA-DFI entered into consent order so that the matters may be "economically and efficiently settled"

* Under consent order Ocwen to pay WA-DFI $900,000 to conclude the matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: