BRIEF-Gcp Applied Technologies announces credit agreement amendment

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gcp Applied Technologies

* On August 25, 2016, GCP applied technologies inc entered into certain first amendment to credit agreement - sec filing

* Amendment to reduce interest rate margins applicable to gcp's term loan facility under credit agreement from 3.50% to 2.25%

* Amendment reduces interest rate margins applicable to gcp's term loan facility from 4.50% to 3.25%, in the case of libor loans

* Outstanding $274.3 million principal amount of term loans were replaced with a like aggregate principal amount of new term loans