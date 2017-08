BRIEF-Adval Tech Holding H1 total income of CHF 110.5 mln

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Adval Tech Holding AG :

* H1 total income of 110.5 million Swiss francs ($114.33 million)(1H 2015: 110.6 million Swiss francs)

* H1 EBITDA of 10.2 million Swiss francs (1H 2015: 11.3 million Swiss francs), EBIT of 3.3 million Swiss francs(1h 2015: 4.3 million Swiss francs)and a net result of 2.2 million Swiss francs (1h 2015: -2.8 million Swiss francs)

* Generally expects a stronger second half in both components and molds segments