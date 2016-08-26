FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U Blox Holding H1 revenues CHF 179.7 million, up 11.0 pct
August 26, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-U Blox Holding H1 revenues CHF 179.7 million, up 11.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - U Blox Holding AG :

* H1 revenues increased to 179.7 million Swiss francs ($185.93 million), up 11.0 pct compared to exceptional strong H1 2015

* H1 EBIT improved by 12.3 pct to 27.8 million francs, a 15.5 pct margin

* H1 net profit increased by 23.6 pct to 18.5 million francs

* Full year revenue expectations slightly adjusted, mid and long term outlook unchanged, focus on high-margin quality

* For 2016, U-Blox anticipates EBIT of between 56 million and 60 million francs (unchanged), based on slightly revised revenue predictions of between 375 million and 385 million francs

* Mid and long term perspectives remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9665 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
