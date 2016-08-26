FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Simcorp Q2 EBIT falls to EUR 13.7 million
#Financials
August 26, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Simcorp Q2 EBIT falls to EUR 13.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Simcorp A/S :

* H1 2016 reported revenue 128.1 million euros ($145 million), an increase of 2.9 pct and an increase of 5.1 pct when measured in local currencies compared with H1 2015

* Q2 order intake was 13.9 million euros compared with 17.9 million euros in Q2 2015

* Q2 EBIT was 13.7 million euros compared with 16.7 million euros in Q2 last year

* Simcorp maintains its expectations for reported revenue growth and EBIT margin measured in local currency for 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
