Aug 26 (Reuters) - Piippo Oyj

* H1 revenue 11.2 million euros ($12.66 million) versus 11.2 million euros year ago

* H1 operating profit 1.4 million euros versus 836,000 euros year ago

* Expects 2016 to be on 2015 level or grow slightly

* Expects 2016 revenue to be on 2015 level or grow slightly

* Expects 2016 operating result to improve from 2015