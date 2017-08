Aug 26 (Reuters) - Eurocommercial Properties NV :

* FY rental income 179.4 million euros ($202.6 million) versus 172.8 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 207.4 million euros versus 167.8 million euros a year ago

* The board proposes increasing the annual dividend to 2.05 euros per depositary receipt (10 ordinary shares)

* EPRA NAV per depositary receipt 42.55 euros versus 38.95 euros a year ago