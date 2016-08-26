BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in R&M International GmbH

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :

* Invests in R&M International GmbH

* Deutsche Beteiligungs and DBAG Expansion Capital Fund are supporting the company's management in acquiring a control interest from the present majority shareowner, Nord Holding GmbH

* Will hold approximately 16 percent in the new company, and dbag ecf another 17 percent; will invest up to 7 million euros ($7.91 million) from its balance sheet for its interest. Source text: bit.ly/2bU12st Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)