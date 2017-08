Aug 26 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Icecek AS :

* Fitch affirms Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default rating (IDRs) at BBB changes the outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'

* All ratings including Local Currency Issuer Default rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating have been affirmed at BBB

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)