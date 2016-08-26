FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Rtx initiates a new share buy-back programme
August 26, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rtx initiates a new share buy-back programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Rtx A/S :

* Initiates a new share buy-back programme

* Rtx expect to use full authorization given to repurchase shares for maximum permitted value of 35 million Danish crowns ($5.3 million) in period until next annual general meeting in Jan. 2017

* Share buy-back programme runs from Aug. 26 2016 to Nov. 24 2016

* In this period RTX will acquire shares with a value of up to 10.0 million crowns

* Purpose of share buy-back programme is to address company's capital structure and to hedge sharebased payments Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5925 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

