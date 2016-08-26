BRIEF-Adcock Ingram says FY normalised HEPS up 20.1 pct

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd :

* Group annual results for the year ended June 30 2016 and cash dividend declaration

* FY turnover increase of 7.5 pct to 5.546 bln rand

* FY trading profit increase of 16.9 pct to 606 mln rand

* FY normalised headline earnings per share up by 20.1 pct

* Dividend declared: 54 cents per share

* Net debt reduced by 466 mln rand

* FY headline earnings from continuing operations for year increased to 376.4 mln rand(2015: 335.5 mln rand) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)