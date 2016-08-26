FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 26, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Forfarmers H1 revenue decreased by 4.4 pct to 1.07 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Forfarmers BV :

* H1 revenue decreased by 4.4 pct to 1,07 billion euros ($120.77 billion)

* H1 EBITDA increased by 7.2 pct to 46.0 million euros

* "weakening of pound sterling had an adverse effect on our results due to translation of pound sterling into euro"

* It is expected that devaluation of Pound sterling will have larger negative effect in the result of second half of 2016, as compared to the second half of 2015.

* Forfarmers confirms its earlier announced guidance for the medium term of an on average annual increase of EBITDA growth in the mid single digits at constant currencies, barring other unforeseen circumstances

* The expectation for the swine sector has improved in the short-term due to the increasing export of pork to China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8860 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

