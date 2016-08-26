FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alpiq Holding H1 EBITDA at CHF 239 mln
August 26, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alpiq Holding H1 EBITDA at CHF 239 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Alpiq Holding AG :

* H1 EBITDA of 239 million Swiss francs ($247.36 million)before exceptional items in the first six months at the same level as in previous year

* H1 net revenue (3.0 billion Swiss francs) is down on the previous year as expected (2015: 3.3 billion Swiss francs)

* H1 net income before exceptional items amounts to 41 million Swiss francs(2015: net loss of -52 million Swiss francs)

* Alpiq expects its net debt to fall below 1 billion Swiss francs in 2016.

* Outlook for 2016: EBITDA before exceptional items down on previous year due to lower wholesale prices; net debt below 1 billion Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/2bFbGHy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9662 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
