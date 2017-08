Aug 26 (Reuters) - United Bank For Africa Plc

* HY ended 30 June 2016 profit before tax of 40.27 billion naira versus 39.05 billion niara

* HY ended 30 June 2016 net interest income of 64.13 billion naira versus 64.39 billion niara

* Board of directors have proposed an interim dividend of 0.20 niara per share

Source: [bit.ly/2bkCmOt]

Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)