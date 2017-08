Aug 26 (Reuters) - KTM Industries AG :

* H1 revenues: 676.9 million euros ($764.42 million)/ + 8 percent to previous year

* H1 EBIT: 69.6 million euros / + 13 percent to previous year

* Positive outlook for second half year 2016

* Group expects 2016 revenues of about 1.3 billion euros and an EBIT between 115 million and 120 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)