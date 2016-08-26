BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg H1 net profit up at RUB 2 billion

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Bank Saint Petersburg :

* H1 profit for period 2 billion roubles ($30.95 million) versus 1.57 billion roubles year ago

* Q2 profit for period 0.8 billion roubles, down 17 pct versus year ago

* H1 net interest income 10.38 billion roubles versus 8.24 billion roubles year ago

* H1 provision for loan impairment 6.13 billion roubles versus 5.59 billion roubles year ago

* H1 net fee and commission income 2.3 billion roubles, up 23.2 percent year on year

* H1 net interest margin 3.9 pct

* H1 net interest margin 3.9 pct

* As at July 1 total tier 1 capital ratio was 10.1 pct

($1 = 64.6258 roubles)