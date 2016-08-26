BRIEF-Adesso H1 net income up at 4.0 million euros

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Adesso AG :

* H1 revenue up 37 percent at 119 million euros ($134.40 million)

* H1 EBITDA up 113 percent from 4.2 million euros to 8.9 million euros

* H1 net income was 4.0 million euros (previous year: 1.3 million euros)

* Full-year EBITDA forecast for 2016 can be confirmed

* FY sales forecast is confirmed with a tendency towards the upper end of the range of 231 million to 243 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)