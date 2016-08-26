FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 26, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro recommends H1 dividend of 74.55 roubles/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) says:

* The Board of Directors of the company has recommended to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on Sept. 23, 2016, to approve the dividends for H1 2016.

* The recommendation of the board is to pay as dividends for H1 2016 a total of 2.0 billion roubles, or $30.9 million.

* Given that the company owns 2.2 million of its own GDRs (5 GDRs represent 1 share), which will be excluded from dividend distribution, the dividend will be 74.55 (gross) roubles per ordinary share or 14.91 (gross) roubles per GDR.

* The payment of the dividends will be made in U.S. dollars: the company will pay $1.15 (gross) per share or $0.23 (gross) per GDR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

