a year ago
BRIEF-Lerøy buys additional 2.2 million shares in Havfisk in market
August 26, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lerøy buys additional 2.2 million shares in Havfisk in market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Havfisk ASA :

* Lerøy Seafood has acquired an additional 2,207,410 shares in Havfisk in market

* Lerøy also intend to make a voluntary offer on remaining outstanding shares in Norway Seafoods at a price of 1.00 Norwegian crowns per share

* Lerøy's aggregate shareholding in havfisk will after completion comprise to 67 percent of shares and voting rights in Havfisk

* Lerøy's aggregate shareholding in Norway Seafoods will after completion comprise to 73.6 percent of shares and voting rights in Norway Seafoods

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
