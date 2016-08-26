BRIEF-Lerøy buys additional 2.2 million shares in Havfisk in market

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Havfisk ASA :
* Lerøy Seafood has acquired an additional 2,207,410 shares in Havfisk in market
* Lerøy also intend to make a voluntary offer on remaining outstanding shares in Norway Seafoods at a price of 1.00 Norwegian crowns per share
* Lerøy's aggregate shareholding in havfisk will after completion comprise to 67 percent of shares and voting rights in Havfisk
* Lerøy's aggregate shareholding in Norway Seafoods will after completion comprise to 73.6 percent of shares and voting rights in Norway Seafoods
